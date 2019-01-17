R-Day: Navy tableau to showcase state-of-the-art assets; marching contingents of young sailors

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Navy tableau at the Republic Day celebrations here will showcase models of the state-of-the-art assets such as MiG-29K multi-role fighter aircraft, a Kolkata-class ship and a Kalvari-class submarine, officials said Thursday.Besides, a 144-strong marching contingent fronted by a naval officer and three sub lieutenants will also walk down the Rajpath on the occasion."The marching contingent of 144 young sailors will be led by Lt Cdr Pankaj Kumar Yadav, with Sub Lt Chetan Shivansh Randev, Sub Lt Ravleen Kaur and Sub Lt Sushant Sadashiv Patil as platoon commanders," a senior official of the Navy said.Lt Cdr Yadav said, it is heartening to lead a group of fresh sailor inductees."Many of these sailors have been inducted recently after finishing their training at INS Chilka (Sailor Training Establishment). And everyone has worked very hard for the parade. We used to come and rehearse for hours, starting at 3 AM on Rajpath," he told PTI. The brass band of the Indian Navy led by Vincent Johnson, Master Chief Petty Officer (Musician) II, will play the Navy song tune 'Jai Bharti', he said.The Navy tableau's theme is 'Indian Navy - Mission Deployed and Combat Ready', will proudly illustrate the combat potential of the multi-dimensional Indian Navy of the 21st century, the official said. Models of the state-of-the-art assets, such as MiG-29K multi-role fighter aircraft, Rukmani satellite, Boeing P8I maritime patrol aircraft, a Kolkata-class ship and a Kalvari-class submarine, the Navy said."The Navy's efforts in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations during Operation Madad at Kerala would also be showcased wherein a Dhruv helicopter would be seen conducting rescue from a roof-top. The Navy has been at the forefront of such activities and reacts quickly to such natural disasters to provide succour to the affected population," the Navy said in a statement.A contingent of Navy Children School, Delhi has been also selected to participate in the 70th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath to display their cultural activities. PTI KND KJ