R Kelly has not posted bail, still jailed: Lawyer

Washington, Feb 25 (AFP) Singer R Kelly remained in detention over sexual abuse charges Sunday, his lawyer said, having still not posted bail. A Chicago judge set bail at USD 1 million at a hearing Saturday -- of which 10 per cent needs to be paid, in this case USD 100,000. But local media reported that Kelly had failed to do so, and remained in detention. "Correct," Steve Greenberg, the musician's lawyer, responded to an AFP question over whether his client was still jailed. R Kelly has already spent two nights in detention. Greenberg explained Saturday that his client was not as rich as his fame would suggest. "This is someone who should be wealthy at this stage of his career, and through mismanagement, through hangers-on and bad contracts and bad deals and bad leases like he had in his studio, he really doesn't have any money at this point," Greenberg said. R Kelly was jailed on Friday on charges of sexually abusing four victims, including three minors, between 1998 and 2010. (AFP) INDIND