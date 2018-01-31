R P Srivastava new Coal India personnel director

Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) R P Srivastava has taken over as Coal Indias new full-time personnel & industrial relations (P&IR) director from today.

Srivastava was earlier Executive Director of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, Coal India said today.

There was no full-time personnel director after R Mohan Das service was terminated on March 30, 2017 based on a ministerial decision.

Western Coalfields Ltd CMD R R Mishra was holding additional charge as director personnel in the interim period. PTI BSM JM