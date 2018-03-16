Rabi crops in 4.82 lac ha hit by unreasonal rains in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Winter or rabi crops over 4.82 lakh hectare area were damaged in six states, including Maharashtra, due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm last month, Parliament was informed today.

"States have conducted assessment/survey on this calamity. As per the recent report of the states, area affected due to hailstorm/unseasonal rains is 4,82,745 hectare," Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

As per the data, maximum area affected was in Maharastra at 2,92,233 hectare, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,08,199 hectare, Madhya Pradesh at 49,993 hectare, Chattisgarh at 22,589 hectare, Telangana at 9,478 hectare and Karnataka at 252.50 hectare.

Wheat, pulses, oilseeds and horticultural crops were affected, he added.