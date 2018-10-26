Rabi sowing begins; oilseeds acreage up 70pc so far

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Sowing of winter (rabi) crops has begun and the coverage of oilseeds has gone up 70 per cent to 14.61 lakh hectare so far over the year-ago period, according to government data.Wheat has been sown in 18,000 hectare so far in the rabi season of the 2018-19 crop year (July-June) as against 2,000 hectare in the year-ago period.Sowing of rabi crops begin from October and harvesting from March. Wheat is the main rabi crop."Wheat sowing will pick up pace in the coming weeks. Right now, the planting is reported in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir," a senior agriculture ministry official said. Among winter crops, planting of oilseeds has been good as farmers have covered 14.61 lakh hectare so far, and much of it is rapeseed and mustard seed, owing to better support price. In the year-ago period, oilseeds were sown in 8.60 lakh hectare. In case of pulses, area was lagging behind at 7.30 lakh hectare so far this rabi season as against 24.17 lakh hectare in the same period last year.Coarse cereals area was covered in just 5 lakh hectare as against 9.47 lakh hectare in the year-ago period. Rice was sown in 3.13 lakh hectare as against 4.22 lakh hectare in the said period, the agriculture ministry data showed. The official said delayed departure of southwest monsoon has improved soil moisture that will boost sowing of rabi crops in many states. PTI LUX LUX ANUANU