Muzaffarnagar, May 9 (PTI) Four persons were bitten by a rabid dog at Chitoda village in the district on Wednesday evening, police said. Later, the dog was beaten to death by the villagers, they said. The injured, identified as Deepak, Sunil Kumar, Mushahid and Dilshad, were given anti-rabies vaccine, police added. PTI CORR RDK RCJ