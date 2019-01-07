Rachel Brosnahan thanks 'village matriarchy' for second Golden Globe win

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) Rachel Brosnahan gave a shout-out to the "village matriarchy" led by writer Amy Sherman-Palladino, who runs the critically-acclaimed "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" for her second Golden Globe win.Brosnahan, who has won both name and fame for her portrayal of Miriam 'Midge' Maisel, a 1950s housewife-turned-stand-up-comedienne in the hit series, hailed women at the helm of decision making for making projects such as the Amazon Prime Video show."Thank you to our incredible village that it takes to make the show. And this village is a matriarchy led by Amy Sherman-Palladino. "We have women in so many leadership roles across this show, at Amazon. Thank you to our entire team," the actor, who won her second consecutive Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy trophy this year.Brosnahan also weighed in on how the team was thankful that the show continued to resonate with the audience in its second season, which premiered last month."It's so nice that we didn't burn out after season one and people felt connected to season two and are still connected to this character. It's been the joy of my life to play her. What I love hearing is all of the different ways that people have in, some people love the costume and clothes. "Few people who grew up in New York, for them the characters represent members of their family. For some people it's the character who leads hope and joy and who is finding her voice in a whole new way," she told HFPA backstage.The actor also won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in the series in 2018. PTI RDS BKBK