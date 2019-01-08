Rachel Brosnahan to host first 'SNL' of 2019

Los Angeles, Jan 8 (PTI) Rachel Brosnahan will host the first episode of this year's "Saturday Night Live".The episode will mark the debut of the "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" star, who plays a housewife-turned-stand-up-comedienne in Amazon Prime Video's period series, on the NBC comedy sketch series. According to EW, the episode will air on January 19.The announcement comes a day after Brosnahan won her second consecutive Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.As musical guest, Greta Van Fleet will make their debut on "SNL".The band recently scored four nods at 2019 Grammy Award. Their first full-length studio album, 'Anthem of the Peaceful Army' topped the Billboard Top Rock chart. PTI RDSRDS