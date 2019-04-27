Rachel Brosnahan to star in Amazon drama 'I'm Your Woman'

Los Angeles, Apr 27 (PTI) Actor Rachel Brosnahan is set to star in and produce Amazon drama "I'm Your Woman", to be directed Julia Hart.According to The Hollywood Reporter, "La La Land" producer Jordan Horowitz and Amazon Studios are producing the project. Hart has co-wrote the script with husband Horowitz. "I'm Your Woman" sees Jean (Brosnahan) forced by her husband's crimes to go on the run with her child, only to see their lives get caught up with another couple in an unlikely partnership.The film will start production later this year. PTI SHDSHD