'Radhe' has nothing to do with 'Wanted', says Salman Khan

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Salman Khan on Wednesday said there is no link between his upcoming film "Radhe" and the 2009 action blockbuster "Wanted".The 53-year-old superstar had last week announced that "Radhe" will be his Eid 2020 release. Salman had shared a one minute motion poster with the first half showing him as cop Chulbul Pandey from "Dabangg 3" and the other half gave a glimpse at him in and as "Radhe".The new film's announcement led to speculation that it might be a follow-up film to "Wanted", in which his character's name was Radhe.Incidentally, "Wanted" was directed by Prabhu Deva, who is also set to helm "Radhe".Salman, however, put a stop to all the rumours at the trailer launch of "Dabanng 3"."The name was actually in 'Tere Naam' and then we used it in 'Wanted'. It is a completely different film. It has nothing to do with 'Wanted'. It is rather bigger than 'Wanted'," the actor said. "If we would have announced 'Radhe' on its own, then it would have gone 'Radhe ..Radhe'. So we announced in a way that 'Dabangg' comes first then it ends with 'Radhe'," he added."Radhe" will be produced by Salman's brother Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. Limited under the banner of Salman Khan Films.