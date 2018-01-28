Radical Minds plans to hire around 1,300 people in 15 mths

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) BPO firm Radical Minds Technologies is looking to hire around 1,300 people to take its total headcount to 4,000 in the the next 15 months in view of current order books and near-term business growth prospects.

"We have over 2,700 employees at present. Based on the orders that we have and discussions with some of the customers, we expect to have workforce of around 4,000 people in next 15 months," Radical Minds Managing Director Sanjoo Sharma said.

The company claims to be a leading BPO partner for online food and restaurant booking firm Zomato and online tour and travel booking firm Goibibo (now acquired by MakeMyTrip).

Sharma said that online travel service provider Yatra, beauty and wellness firm VLCC and Fortis Hospital are some of the other big customers that the company has.

"We have bagged business from the Middle East Asia and are in discussion with some more clients. Radical Minds at present gets 75 per cent business from domestic market and 25 per cent from overseas. We are now looking to set up operations in North East where we can get good English speaking workforce," Sharma said.

Radical Minds claims that at present it gets 60 per cent business from travel segment, 25 per cent from food and logistics, 10 per cent from health and wellness and 5 per cent from insurance space.

"Next year we expect travel segment to account for 50 per cent of total business, food and logistics 20 per cent, health and wellness 15 per cent and banking and insurance segment 15 per cent," Sharma said.

He said the company has developed its own in-house solution for call centre service which saves the cost of operations and helps in generating more margin over competitions.

"We are also developing artificial intelligence and machine learning product which we will initially use in processes that we run for our customers and launch it in market for sale in another 1.5-2 years," Sharma said.

Without disclosing revenue figures, he said the company expects to grow by 150 per cent in 2018-19 as compared to business it registered in 2017-18. PTI PRS MKJ