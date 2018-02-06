Radio 2nd most accessed medium across metros, non-metros: Rprt

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Radio is the second most accessed medium across metros and non-metros with listeners tuning in five days a week.

Further, any advertisement on it is seen to be most effective in the 26-45 years age group, according to a report.

"After print, radio has the second-highest ad-attention, followed by TV and streaming services. In terms of ad-effectiveness, radio ads are the second most effective in driving purchase intent, with TV being the most effective medium," according to the report Power of Radio commissioned by Music Broadcast that operates Radio City FM channel.

However, Radio still contributes 4 per cent to the advertising pie in spite of higher reach and engagement as compared to print and TV, it observed, while adding that private FM Radios reach is around 80 per cent in metros.

The report conducted by Nielsen India among 3,070 people between the age of 18 and 45, across multiple income groups, and who listened to the radio at least once a week.

Radio as a medium is driving the maximum awareness of the advertisements across various categories, specifically for categories like real estate.

"The (radio)industry clocked an 18 per cent growth compared to other markets in 2016 and with the phase 3 expansion into new geographies increasing FMs reach dramatically, the industry will only grow faster in the years to come. The findings of the study cement our belief in the power of radio, and I firmly believe that radio will re-emerge as a formidable choice for advertisers," Jagran Prakashan President and Music Broadcast Director Apurva Purohit said.

It noted that radio remains the most used platform to listen to music and mobile phone is the most used device to access the radio.

"Only 7 per cent access radio stations using the traditional radio set," it said.

Radio audiences, across both small cities and metros, consider the medium to be a trusted source of information and 47 per cent people use radio to listen to music, followed by TV at 42 per cent, video streaming services at 5 per cent and audio streaming services at 6 per cent. PTI DS DSK DSK