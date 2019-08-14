Radio Nasha Celebrates 25 Years of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' at Nasha Premiere Nights

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Nasha is 'India's cool retro' station with the best of retro music from 70s, 80s and 90s. Nasha Premiere Nights is a flagship property of Radio Nasha where the magic of Bollywood classics is brought back to the silver screen. In both Delhi and Mumbai, in the last two years, films like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', 'Silsila', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Disco Dancer', 'Don', 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and many others have been screened.On 9th August 2019 Radio Nasha, in association with Rajshri Productions, screened the all-time blockbuster 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' at Liberty Cinemas Mumbai to celebrate 25 years of the movie. The screening was a grand affair and was attended by cast and crew of the movie - Salman Khan, Madhuri Dikshit, Sooraj Barjatya, Mohnish Behl, Renuka Shahane to name a few.Images from the event - https://we.tl/t-5Jbddhky4HThe screening was preceded by the cast interacting with Radio Nasha RJs - RJ Anmol who hosts the show 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu'. Salman and Madhuri fondly shared how the movie holds a special place in their hearts. The audience was in for a special treat when Salman and Madhuri even performed to the timeless song - 'Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai'.On this occasion, Harshad Jain, CEO - Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd., and New Radio Ltd., said, "With Radio Nasha, our endeavor is to always take our listeners for a nostalgic trip down the memory lane. Nasha Premier Nights is our brand initiative where we screen a classic of 70s, 80s and 90s in a large auditorium and reminisce the nostalgia with the listeners, cast and crew. The silver jubilee of Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a landmark in Indian Cinema and Radio Nasha is proud to screen the movie. We are sure that we gave our listeners a 'money can't buy' experience. We are thrilled at the response we received from the listeners, sponsors and the star cast of the movie, and stand committed to present many more 'Cool Retro' experiences. "About Radio NashaCurrently there is no radio station that does justice to the excitement, romance and attitude of the magical eras of 1970s-1990s. Radio Nasha 107.2 FM was launched in Delhi in March 2016 and Radio Nasha 91.9 FM in Mumbai in April 2016. Radio Nasha is the first ever radio station packed with passion, fueled by Bollywood celebrities and driven by RJs with a style that is young, energetic and classy.The station makes retro 'cool' and is the destination station for listeners. Celebrity programming is a key differentiator and intrinsic to the content strategy. For the first time in the history of radio Bollywood celebrities of the stature of Anil Kapoor (hosted Jhakaas Mornings), Satish Kaushik (hosts Filmy Calendar) and Amit Kumar (hosts Crazy for Kishore) host daily flagship shows as radio jockeys.For more visit www.facebook.com/radionashaofficial PWRPWR