Radisson debuts in blue city Jodhpur; 8-9 projs in pipeline

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Radisson, which debuted in Jodhpur (Rajasthan) today, has nine projects in the pipeline that will take about 3-4 years to become operational, a senior company executive said.

"Every year we are opening 8-9 properties under all our brands. At this pace, we have targeted 100 properties by the end of this year. Currently, we have 89 operational properties and 51 are in pipeline," Carlson Rezidor Hotel group chief executive officer, South Asia, Raj Rana told PTI.

Under the Radisson brand 17 properties are operational and nine are in the pipeline, which is expected to be ready in three to four years, he added.

Most of these Radisson projects in the pipeline are in tier II, III cities and state capitals, he said.

Out of all Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group brands, Rana said, Park Inn and Country Inn are the fastest growing followed by Radisson.

After the Jodhpur property, Radisson will soon open one hotel in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Rana said.

Meanwhile, talking about Radisson Jodhpur, Rana said, the property is spread over around 70,000 square feet constituting 96 rooms along with meeting space, three banquet halls, a multi-cuisine all-day- dining restaurant, fitness centre and a spa service.

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the worlds largest hotel companies and includes 1,440 hotels in operation and under development with more than 2,30,000 rooms in 115 countries and territories.

The Carlson Rezidor portfolio includes global brands, including Quorvus Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson and Country Inn. PTI SM DSK DSK