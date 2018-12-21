Radisson Hotel Gr appoints Zubin Saxena as new South Asia head

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Global hospitality major Radisson Hotel Group Friday announced appointment of Zubin Saxena as its new Managing Director and Vice-President of Operations, South Asia, with effect from January 1, 2019. Zubin will take over the regional leadership role from Raj Rana, who has decided to move on, Radisson Hotel Group said in a statement.In his new role, Zubin who is also a member of the group's Asia Pacific executive committee, will provide counsel to the South Asia team, it added.Commenting on the appointment, Radisson Hotel Group President (Asia Pacific) Katerina Giannouka said, "With almost two decades of global hospitality experience, Zubin is the perfect candidate to lead Radisson Hotel Group in South Asia - one of our key focus markets."Zubin was appointed as Radisson Hotel Group's Vice-President of Development, South Asia, in February 2015 and has successfully spearheaded the company's regional expansion strategy. During his three-and-a-half-year tenure, he has been instrumental in adding over 50 hotel projects. Previously, he has held senior and leadership positions with prominent global companies such as InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels and HVS-New York.Radisson Hotel Group currently operates 93 hotels across six brands - Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Country Inns & Suites by Radisson and Park Inn by Radisson in South Asia. PTI RKL RUJ MR