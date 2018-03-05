Radisson Hotel Group launches Radisson Collection

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Global hospitality firm Radisson Hotel Group today announced the launch of premium collection of hotels in landmark locations under the Radisson Collection brand.

Radisson Collection brings together the finest hotels in Radisson Hotel Group portfolio. The hotels are united by exceptional design and experiences across dining, fitness, wellness and sustainability, the hospitality firm said in a statement.

?72 per cent of travellers prefer to spend their money on experiences rather than material things and the Radisson Collection caters to this demand,? Rezidor Hotel Group President and CEO and Chairman of the Global Steering Committee Federico J. Gonzlez said.

The hotels that have already joined the Radisson Collection are the perfect showcase for what the brand represents: authenticity, design and exceptional service, he added.

Radisson Collection will benefit from the power of the Radisson Hotel Group with a strategic market positioning and scale of a global brand, the statement said.

One hotel in India, Radisson Collection Agra is among the brand led properties, it added.

Radisson Hotel Group has eight distinctive hotel brands, over 1,400 hotels in operation and under development around the world, the company said.

The portfolio which ranges from luxury to economy includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and prizeotel, it added.