Radisson Hotel partners Bayaweaver, mulls expansion of Radisson RED brand

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Global hospitality major Radisson Hotel Group Wednesday said it has partnered with Bayaweaver Ltd for managing a hotel in Noida under the upscale Radisson RED brand, as part of expansion plans in the country. Commenting on the development, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia CEO Raj Rana said: "We are glad to partner Bayaweaver for managing this hotel which will give the brand unrivalled exposure in the Indian market due to its strategic location." The hotel will feature 350 guest rooms across 38 floors, Radisson Hotel Group said in a statement. For the Radisson RED brand, the company is targeting expansion in central, urban, tier-1 locations in mixed-use developments and those with proximity and access to independent F&B outlets as those connect well with the brand, Rana added. "We are excited to partner with Radisson Hotel Group to introduce Radisson RED into the hospitality segment in Noida," Bayaweaver Ltd CEO Himmat Singh said. Radisson RED is an upscale, select service hotel brand of the Radisson Hotel Group. The hotel in Noida will be the brand's third location in India, joining the Radisson RED hotels that are currently under development in Mohali and New Gurugram, the company said. PTI AKT MKJ