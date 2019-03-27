Radixact 9 launched in city hospital

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A version of tomotherapy for treatment of cancer -- Radixact 9 -- was launched at a city hospital here on Wednesday. Chairman and senior consultant at BLK Super Speciality Hospital Dr S Hukku said, "Tomotherapy has come as a boon to cancer patients. It is now used as a curative treatment for cancer, the second leading cause of death across the world." Radixact 9 is touted to be one of the most advanced versions of tomotherapy. "Using a refined x-ray beamline and next-generation imaging technology, the system delivers scalable and highly reliable treatments for patients with a variety of individual treatment needs," Dr Hukku said. PTI PLB PLB INDIND