Raebareli rail factory manufactures over 500 coaches this fiscal: Railways

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Modern Coach Factory in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district has manufactured a record 554 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in the first four months of the 2019-20 financial year, railways said on Thursday. The increase in production in 2019-20 is more than 50 per cent over the same period last fiscal when the factory manufactured 368 LHB coaches. The factory, which was recently in the news when UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi protested against its proposed privatisation, has manufactured 142 LHB coaches in July. The MCF has commissioned the robotic manufacturing lines of side wall, under frame and shell assembly this year. "This aspect, besides strategic material planning, supply and chain management and constant monitoring and coordination has resulted in to such high increase in production. The unit was initially set up to manufacture 1,000 LHB coaches per annum, with additional expansion project for capacity enhancement to 2,000 coaches per annum with an estimated investment of Rs 480 crore. It has manufactured 1,425 LHB coaches last year, an official said. For the current financial year, a target of 1,458 has been given by the Railway Board. However, keeping last year's production in mind, the target has now been revised to 2,158 coaches. "For this, material planning has been done and material supply tenders are in advanced stage, and, supplies will start in first week of September," railways said. PTI ASGHMB