scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Rafale: Centre seeks SC's nod to circulate letter seeking adjournment on hearing, SC allows

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre to circulate a letter for adjournment in Tuesday's scheduled hearing on Rafale review pleas. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed the Centre's counsel to circulate the letter among parties which include petitioners who have filed review pleas. The apex court had on April 10 dismissed preliminary objections raised by the Centre that documents on which it claimed "privilege" cannot be relied upon to re-examine the verdict in the Rafale fighter jet deal. PTI MNL ABA SJK URD DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos