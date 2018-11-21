'Rafale deal a clear money line of corruption': Yechury

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter aircraft deal was a clear case of corruption, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged Wednesday. Reacting to a media report on 'benchmark price for negotiating the Rafale deal which was increased from 5.2 billion Euro to 8.2 billion Euro, the CPI (M) leader questioned why PM Modi "directly intervened" to increase the price to be paid via the CCS (Cabinet Committee on Security). "3 billion Euro. Why was Modi via CCS directly intervening to increase the price to be paid? If there was ever a clear money line of corruption, this is it. #RafaleScam", tweeted Yechury. India signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition as part of the upgrading process of Indian Air Force equipment. The estimated cost of the deal is Rs 58,000 crore.The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation. The Congress has also alleged a scam in the deal signed in 2016 while the government denied any irregularity. PTI DMB SKC ASG RCJRCJ