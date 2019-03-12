Rafale deal: NSUI files complaint against PMO

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Congress-affiliated NSUI on Tuesday marched to police stations in various state capitals and filed a complaint against the PMO, accusing it of "corruption" in the Rafale fighter jet deal, the student organisation said.In Delhi, National Students' Union Of India members marched to Parliament Street police station and submitted a complaint to police."The Rafale deal has led to massive loss to the public exchequer, by conveniently replacing Hindustan Aeronautics Limited with Reliance Defence in parallel negotiations led by the misuse of the Prime Minister's Office by Mr Modi in a personal capacity," NSUI alleged.This "malfeasance by Modi" has not only benefited his corporate friends in Reliance Defence with thousands of crores but has put the nation's safety and security in grave jeopardy, they added.Officials at the police station said a complaint by NSUI has been received.Government and Reliance Defence have denied allegations of corruption in the deal. PTI SLB SLB ABHABH