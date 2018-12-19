Rafale issue: Rahul Gandhi spreading lies, alleges Lekhi

Varanasi, Dec 18(PTI) BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi Tuesday alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was spreading lies on the Rafale issue despite the Supreme Court's verdict. The apex court on Friday had said there is no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France, and dismissed all the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal. Referring to the Bofors and AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, she alleged that three generations of the Gandhi family were involved in corruption.The Congress president does not have any issue for the general elections and therefore, was "spreading lies" on the Rafale issue to hide his party's failure, Lekhi said at a press conference here.The Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are delivering honest and transparent governance, unlike the Congress, which during its 60 years of rule was named in some or the other corruption case, the BJP leader said.The BJP wants to strengthen the defence forces by providing Rafale fighter jets, but the Congress wants to weaken the armed forces. Lekhi alleged.She said though former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has stopped raising the Rafale issue after the Supreme Court's verdit, Gandhi and the Congress are spreading lies. PTI CORR ANBANB