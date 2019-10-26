Raffles Design International Proudly Showcased an Exquisite Collection at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire IndiaAs the mighty monsoons of Mumbai city dwindle, the most-anticipated fashion event of the year, Bombay Times Fashion Week (BTFW) showcased some fresh and young talent. Presented by Bombay Realty, the fashion week was hosted at The St. Regis, Mumbai. The show was filled with the trendiest Autumn/Winter collections, cutting- edge styles, innovative drapes and the finest of accessories. The plethora of versatile creations from international designers was displayed on the ramp for the viewers pleasure. Various renowned labels like Kalki, FS Closet, Kshitij The Label and eminent designers like Vikram Phadnis, Thomas Abraham, Payal Singhal, Avantika, and Pallavi Goyal graced the ramp with their collections on the runway. Raffles Design International showcased the exclusive designs of their exceptional collection Runway Revisited, created by their students and curated by the best in the industry. A clique of esteemed celebrities also adorned the show with their presence at this opportune event. Raffles Design International marked their debut at Bombay Times Fashion Week with their collection Runway Revisited, opening the final day of the event. This carefully curated collection was a student and faculty collaboration that surely provided an exciting insight into the journey of students pursuing fashion with untamed passion. The journey showcased the transformation of a budding idea into an exquisite collection. The collection gave everyone a peek into the transformational stages of students lives involving mastering fashion design at the reputed institute. Under the professional guidance of Raffles international faculty, Corn Coetzee and Anthony Alphonso, students discovered their own individualistic voice and equipped themselves with a creative vision to create a masterpiece. This also enabled them to translate themes into magnificent designs that are crafted with the assistance of technical techniques to create unique shapes and silhouettes. The in-depth curriculum of the institute facilitated the students to pave their own individualistic path in the industry, building a fruitful career as they witness the most extraordinary possibilities in the field of fashion designing at every turn of their journey. Under the marquee Runway Revisited, there were two main themes led by the faculty of Raffles Design International to lead a talented crew of students into creating wonderful pieces for the show. Raffles Fashion Program Coordinator and lecturer Anthony Alphonso headed the Kachra Couture, which was Anthonys vision and a new approach to offset our Carbon Footprint and to create a sustainable ecosystem with the help of fashion. The cutting edge approach to fabrication and innovative ideas drove the students involved in the project to transform fabric scraps, old garments and common trims into completely new, glamorous runway style outfits that surely bedazzled the creative minds. Reusing the materials brought into attention the excessive waste in the fashion industry. The purpose of the project was justified as it proved how it provides sustainability and roots for the major environmental cause. The passion and fun derived from creating good designs did not seem lost in the process either. This creation was built by Anthony to provide students with creativity, bold vision, a goal and visual identity that has the foundation to pursue a successful career in the industrys various fields. A good visualizer can handle everything in the industry be it visual merchandiser, costume designer, stylist, fashion editor, magazine photographer or retail buyer. Another creation by Raffles Design International is humbly named Art of Precision, which had Professor Corn Coetzee in the lead. As the name suggests, the collection was designed with the meticulous precision of artisanal construction techniques under the able guidance and design direction of Coetzee. Corns international atelier experience enabled students to evolve any primary pattern-making methods into high fashion couture to a complete designer outfit worthy of a ramp walk. The collection showcased the fashion curriculum progression of dart manipulation, creation of volume and draping to transform bodice, skirt and pants slopers into runway worthy outfits. The show enthusiastically closed with show stopper Shreya Shanker, Femina Miss India 2019, shrouded by the designers final masterpiece. Working under expert guidance was once in a lifetime kind of opportunity for the students. The garment construction precision learned under Corn enabled the students to kick start their career in a successful direction. Pursuing careers as a pattern maker, fashion designer, being a part of fashion house atelier or even developing their own unique fashion label are all the possibilities in the students bright future ahead. Raffles Design International, Mumbai lives by their tagline Success by Design, a hallmark of its legacy. That is one thing that can be said for certain, owing to the various unique pursuits that the institute undertakes all the time.About Raffles Design InternationalRaffles Design International, Mumbai is a part of Raffles Education Corporation Limited (Singapore) that expanded their horizons and stepped into Mumbai, India in the year 2004. The institute has been thriving ever since and is counted amongst the best design institutes in India. Conveniently located at a prime location in Mumbai, the institute offers a plethora of BA (Hons) Degree courses such as Graphic Design, Fashion Design, Interior Design, Product Design, Fashion Management and Communication. They take pleasure and pride in providing their students with maximum exposure to the industry they strive to work in. Their aim is to produce talented and skilled graduates who will shape the future of design and business-related disciplines.As a part of the largest private education group in the Asia-Pacific region, Raffles is set to create history with this unique activity and a great opportunity provided by the Bombay Times. They are set out to prove their tagline. Success by Design indeed!For more information please visit: http://rafflesmumbai.com PWRPWR