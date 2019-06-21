Rafting-related activities suspended in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Jun 21 (PTI) In the wake of killing of three people during rafting expeditions in Lidder stream in Pahalgam resort, authorities in Kashmir have suspended such activities in the valley till a proper mechanism is put in place. The Tourism Department of Kashmir on late Thursday evening ordered suspension of rafting-related activities in the entire valley till a proper mechanism is put in place. "In the interest of administration and safety of tourists, it is hereby ordered that all rafting-related activities at all tourist destinations particularly at Pahalgam and Sonamarg shall remain suspended till a proper mechanism / technical guidance is put in place at all such locations," the order read. The tourism director has asked the officers concerned to ensure implementation of the order in letter and spirit and also report its compliance. The suspension order was issued after two accidents occurred during rafting expeditions in Lidder stream of Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which three people were killed. On June 1, a tourist guide, Rouf Ahmad Dar, died while saving five tourists during a rafting expedition in the stream. Two people, including a tourism department employee, were killed on June 18 in another such accident in the stream. PTI SSB MIJ SNESNE