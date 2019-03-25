Rahman creates India's Marvel anthem for 'Avengers: Endgame'

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Music maestro A R Rahman has teamed up with Marvel India to create an all-new anthem for "Avengers: Endgame" in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.The track, to be released on April 1, is a treat for Indian fans of the Avengers franchise, which is massively popular in the country."Being surrounded by Marvel fans in my own family, there was too much pressure to come with something really satisfying and apt for 'Avengers: Endgame'. I hope Marvel aficionados and music lovers enjoy the track," Rahman said in a statement. "'Avengers: Endgame' is not just a movie, it's an emotional journey for fans everywhere in India. An original composition by Oscar winner A R Rahman was the perfect way to celebrate the love for Marvel among fans in the country. This is our small way of thanking the fans here for their extraordinary support," said Bikram Duggal, Head - Studios, Marvel India. Joe Russo, the co-director of 'Avengers: Endgame", is also visiting India to interact with the fans ahead of the film's release, which follows the course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks. Remaining Avengers take one final stand in "Endgame", Marvel's grand conclusion to twenty-two films, created in last one decade.Produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie releases in India on April 26. PTI BK BK SHDSHD