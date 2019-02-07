Rahman faces flak for daughter's 'naqaab', says it's her choice

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) A R Rahman has defended his daughter appearing in a veil despite facing flak on social media, saying she has the right to choose her outfit.While interviewing her double Oscar-winning father on the 10th anniversary of "Slumdog Millionaire", Khatija was seen wearing a saree and a veil, which drew sharp reactions on the social media.The composer, 51, shared a picture of the women of his family where his wife Sairaa and other daughter Raheema are without any veil but Khatija had her face covered."The precious ladies of my family Khatija, Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose," Rahman captioned the picture on Instagram.Khatija also took to Facebook to address the controversy."I would like to say that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents. The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour. I am a sane mature adult who knows to make my choices in life" she wrote. PTI BK ZMN