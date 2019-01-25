Rahul accuses Modi, Patnaik of befooling farmers

Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi Friday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "junior partner" in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, with befooling farmers by talking big but delivering little, and showering gifts on their industrialist-friends. Addressing a Congress rally here, Gandhi promised to farmers of Odisha that farm loans will be waived in 10 days if his party is voted to power in the state. Odisha goes for assembly polls later this year. He gave example of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, where the party formed its governments recently and fulfilled the commitment of loan waiver well before the 10-day time-period promised. He alleged that Narendra Modi "remote-controls" Patnaik, who heads the state's ruling Biju Janata Dal. The Congress president accused Modi and Patnaik of doing their marketing through industrialists. PTI AAM SKN SNS SMNSMN