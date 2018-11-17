Rahul accuses PM of insulting farmers

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting farmers and said the country will not tolerate this.Gandhi tagged on Twitter a video of the prime minister's speech during the poll campaign in Chhattisgarh, where he alleged that people were hiding their black money under beds and in wheat stocks in their homes before the note ban. The Congress chief asked if absconders like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, who have allegedly committed bank frauds, have ever sown wheat.Have you seen Mallya, Mehul bhai and Nirav Modi sow wheat. "Modiji, don't insult the farmers. You first indulged in a scam by collecting farmers money by noteban and handed it over to your suit-boot friends. Now you are saying that farmers' money was black money. India will not tolerate this insult of farmers, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. PTI SKC RTRT