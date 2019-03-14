Rahul accuses PM of listening only to Ambani, Nirav Modi

(Eds: With fresh inputs) Thrissur (Kerala), Mar 14 (PTI) Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring voices of farmers, fishermen and small businessmen, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday said the NDA government listened only to industrialists such as Anil Ambani and Nirav Modi. Interacting with fishermen at the National Fishermen Parliament organised by All India Fishermen Congress in Thriprayar near here, Gandhi said in India, the most important thing is giving voice to the people. "In today's government, Anil Ambani or Nirav Modi has a lot of voice. Whatever they want to say to the prime minister can do so in 10 seconds. And they don't have to shout. They can even whisper it and the message goes whereas farmers, fishermen and small businessmen...they have to shout very loudly before the government listens to them," he said launching the Congress's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala. Gandhi said he was talking about the "dishonest" people associated with Modi and "it is really the fight between Congress and Modi". He also alleged the "dishonest" people help Modi in marketing himself. Taking a dig at Modi, he said, "I don't call Anil Ambani Anil Bhai, I don't call Nirav Modi Nirav Bhai, I don't call Mehul Choksi Mehul Bhai..." He also took a dig at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for allegedly meeting industrialist Vijay Mallya, accused of defaulting on banks loans, before he fled the country.Responding to the grievances raised by members of the fishing community, the Congress chief vowed to set up a separate ministry for fishermen if the Congress is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections, saying unlike Narendra Modi he did not make "fake promises". "My commitment to you is that the moment we win the 2019 elections, all the fishermen of the country will get their own dedicated ministry in Delhi," Gandhi said. Assuring fishermen that he would fulfil the promise if the Congress wins, the Congress chief said, "I am not like Narendra Modi. I don't make fake promises." "Please look at my speeches. When I say something, I only say it because I have decided to do it," he said. Gandhi said the fishermen have to prove everyday to the country that they are deserving. PTI TGB SS SMNSMN