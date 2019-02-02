Rahul alleges Modi helped Ambani through Rafale deal

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday reiterated his allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped businessman Anil Ambani through the Rafale deal. Gandhi cited a media report which claimed that the deal was a lifeline for Ambani's Reliance Group. "Merit according to Modi," the Congress chief tweeted and tagged the report to reiterate his allegations over the Rafale deal. Gandhi has been accusing Modi of helping Ambani make a profit of Rs 30,000 crore by favouring him in the deal. The government has denied any wrongdoing in the fighter jet agreement with France. Ambani has also strongly rejected all allegations. PTI ASK AAR