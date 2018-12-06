Rahul asks party workers to ensure win in Rajasthan, Telangana

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged party workers in Rajasthan and Telangana to put all their efforts at their respective polling booths to ensure the party's win in both the states.In his audio message to the workers of Rajasthan, Gandhi told them that they have to defeat the BJP by taking people to the polling booths and make the Congress win."Put all your effort into your booths to defeat the BJP. The people are standing with you...The government that will be formed will be of poor people and of the weaker sections. It will be a government of farmers, small traders, Dalits, adivasis, backwards, and also your government," he said in the message posted on the Congress' official Twitter handle.In his audio message to the party workers in Telangana, Gandhi said the Congress party realised the "dream of Telangana" for the state's people."That dream of Telangana has been betrayed for the last five years. KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) ji did not do what he had to. Now your time is coming. Stand at the polling booth and put all your effort to make the Congress win," he said. Voting for the assembly polls in Rajasthan and Telangana will take place on Friday. The results will be declared on December 11. PTI ASK KJKJ