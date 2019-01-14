Rahul condoles Cong veteran Shivajirao Deshmukh's death

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of former Maharashtra minister Shivajirao Deshmukh who died on Monday."My condolences to the family of veteran Congress leader Shri Shivajirao Deshmukh Ji who passed away earlier today."A former Minister & Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, in Deshmukh Ji's death the Congress family has lost a loyal & highly respected member," he said on Twitter. ABHABH