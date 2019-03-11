Rahul condoles death of 157 people in Ethiopian Airline plane crash

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash.Four Indians, including a UN consultant attached with the Environment Ministry, were among the 157 people killed when a Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed after taking-off from Addis Ababa."I have been saddened by the news of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.Four Indians were also among those killed in the crash, he said."In this time of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," Gandhi said. PTI ASK ANBANB