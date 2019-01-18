Rahul condoles death of 'tree man' Vishweshwar Dutt Saklani

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday condoled the demise of Uttarakhand's 'tree man' Vishweshwar Dutt Saklani saying his passion and commitment for environment would "continue to inspire" all. "I am sorry to hear about the demise of Vishweshwar Dutt Saklan Jee. I express my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers," the Gandhi scion said in a Fecbook post. "His passion and commitment will continue to inspire us. He will never be forgotten," he said. Gandhi cited media reports stating that the conservationist and freedom fighter, who was fondly called 'Vriksha Manav' or the tree man, died in his village in Uttarakhands Tehri district on Friday morning. He was 96. PTI SKC RHL