Rahul condoles Jaipal Reddy's demise

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the demise veteran party leader Jaipal Reddy and hailed the former Union minister as a "great son of Telangana". Reddy died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Sunday. The 77-year-old was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted to the hospital, where he died at 1.28 am, a Congress leader said. "I'm sorry to hear about the sad demise of former Union Minister & veteran Congress leader Shri Jaipal Reddy Garu," Gandhi said in a tweet. "An outstanding parliamentarian, great son of Telangana, he dedicated his entire life towards public service. My deepest condolences to his family & friends," he said. Reddy held key portfolios in various governments. He was a four-time MLA, a Lok Sabha MP for five terms and a member of Rajya Sabha for two terms. PTI ASKHMB