Rahul congratulates Jagan on being sworn in as CM

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on being sworn in as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Reddy, who led his YSR Congress Party to a thumping victory in the assembly elections, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor E S L Narasimhan. The YSR Congress emerged victorious in 151 seats in the 175-member strong state assembly. "Congratulations to Jagan Reddyji on being sworn in as the CM of Andhra Pradesh. My best wishes to him, his new team of ministers and to all the people of the state," Gandhi tweeted.