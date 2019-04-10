Rahul embarks on roadshow in Amethi ahead of filing nomination

Amethi (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday embarked on a roadshow here ahead of filing the nomination papers. He was accompanied by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and their two children. The three-term MP will take on Union minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha election in a virtually direct contest as the SP-BSP-RLD alliance has decided not to put up any candidate here. Rahul Gandhi, who is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, had filed his nomination papers there on April 4. PTI SAB SMI CK