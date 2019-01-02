Rahul exposed in Parl and again in press conference: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The BJP Wednesday dubbed Rahul Gandhi's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an exercise in "desperation", claiming the Congress president could not make any point in Parliament during the Rafale debate and ended up "exposing" himself again at his press conference later.Senior party leader and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told Gandhi that there is a limit to telling lies and that he should stop playing with national security."Gandhi's press conference was all about his desperation, lies and misrepresentation. He could not make any good point in Parliament and was exposed completely for his complete lack of understanding of issues. To make up for that he held a press conference and exposed himself again," he said.That Gandhi also had a "problem" with the journalist who interviewed Modi underlines his "irritation and utter desperation", Prasad added. In his attack on Modi over the Rafale issue, Gandhi used a purported audio clip to allege that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is "blackmailing" the prime minister with a file on the Rs 58,000 crore fighter jet deal "lying in his bedroom".The BJP had rejected the purported clip as fabricated. PTI KR KR NSDNSD