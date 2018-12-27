Rahul expresses sadness over bus accident in Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed sadness over the bus accident in Himachal Pradesh in which 35 students were injured when their bus overturned and called for immediate relief for them. Gandhi, in a Facebook post, said he was very sad to hear the news of the bus accident."I pray to God that those who are injured get relief as soon as possible. I express my deepest sympathy with the parents of the children," he said.As many as 35 students of a computer training centre were injured when their bus overturned in Jawali sub-division of Kangra district on Thursday morning.They were on their way to Police Grounds, Dharamshala, in a private school bus to attend Modi's 'Jan Abhar Rally' being organised to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB