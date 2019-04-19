Rahul Gandhi citizenship: UP court asks petitioner to approach central govt

Lucknow, Apr 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court Friday asked a petitioner to approach the central government to raise his grievance about the citizenship of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The Lucknow bench of the high court directed the competent authority in the central government to consider and decide the matter, if so raised, in accordance with the law expeditiously.A bench of justice D K Arora and justice Manish Mathur passed the order on the petition moved by R K Singh.Passing the order, the bench kept in mind an order it issued on Dec 1, 2015, when it directed the petitioner to approach the central government to raise a similar issue.The court learnt that a representation was filed before the government on Dec 12, 2015, but the matter has not been decided yet.In the latest petition, Singh has alleged that Gandhi has filed income tax return in Britain showing himself to be a citizen of Britain.It was stated that under article 9 of the Constitution and section 9 of the Indian Citizenship Act , Gandhi incurred disqualification from being citizen of India and his citizenship and membership of Lok Sabha should be set aside. PTI CORR ABN ABHABH