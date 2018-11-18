Rahul Gandhi condemns Amritsar attack

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday condemned the attack on a religious congregation in Amritsar and condoled the deaths of those who were killed in the explosion.Three persons were killed and 20 injured when two motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled a grenade at a religious congregation of over 200 devotees inside a Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar earlier on Sunday."I am very pained by the news about the attack in Amritsar. It cannot be condemned enough. I convey my deep condolences to the families of the deceased," he said in Facebook post in Hindi.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also condemned the attack and asked people to stay calm."Strongly condemn the blast in Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar. Deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. Urge and appeal, the people to stay calm and maintain peace. Forces of terror shall never succeed in their nefarious designs," he said on Twitter. PTI SKC DIVDIV