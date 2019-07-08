Rahul Gandhi condoles death of 29 passengers in UP bus accident

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of 29 passengers in a bus accident in Uttar Pradesh. Twenty-nine people were killed and 18 injured after a Lucknow-Delhi state-run bus skidded off the Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain in UP in the early hours of Monday. Gandhi said he is pained by the news of the accident on Yamuna Expressway. "I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a Facebook post. PTI ASK ASK SNESNE