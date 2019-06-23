Rahul Gandhi condoles death of people in Barmer pandal collapse incident

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday expressed sadness over the death of 14 people at a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan when a tent collapsed on the devotees."The loss of lives in the accident in Jasol, Barmer, due to collapse of tents during Ram Katha is very sad and unfortunate. I pray to God for peace to the departed soul. I wish the injured speedy recovery," Gandhi tweeted.At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a pandal fell on them due to strong winds and heavy rains during a religious programme in Barmer, police said.A 'Ram Katha' was organised at a school ground near Rani Bhatiyani temple in Jasol area of the district. The pandal was uprooted by strong winds when hundreds of devotees were attending the programme. PTI AG SKC AG TIRTIR