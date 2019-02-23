Rahul Gandhi condoles death of person in police firing in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday condoled the death of a person in police firing in Arunachal Pradesh and hoped that peace returns to the state. One person was killed in police firing when protesters seeking changes in the recommendations by a government-appointed panel for granting permanent residence certificate (PRC) to non-Arunachalees tried to enter the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar. "I'm sorry to hear about the death of an innocent youth in police firing, in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, in which many others have also been injured," Gandhi tweeted. "My condolences to the family of the young man. I pray that the injured make a speedy recovery & that peace returns to Arunachal," he said. PTI ASK AAR