Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over Bihar train accident

(Eds: Adds Surjewala's reaction) New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief over the train accident in Bihar, in which at least six passengers were killed, and urged party workers to extend all help to the affected families.At least six passengers died and 29 others were injured early Sunday when a rail fracture caused 11 bogies of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express to jump the tracks in Bihar's Vaishali district, according to officials."I am deeply pained by the Bihar train accident. I express my deepest condolences and grief for the families who have suffered in the accident," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.He urged local Congress workers to extend all help to the affected families. Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also expressed grief over the train accident. He also attacked the Narendra Modi government. The Modi government makes tall claims on railway security and speed, but has failed to provide even basic security to rail travellers, he alleged. PTI ASK GVS SMNSMN