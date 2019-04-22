Rahul Gandhi expressing regret over remarks on SC's Rafale judgment 'admission of guilt': Lekhi

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi Monday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi's affidavit in the Supreme Court expressing "regret" over his remarks on Rafale verdict was an "admission of his guilt" and "wrongdoing" by him.She asserted that "admission of guilt" by Gandhi "categorically means it is contempt of court" and "vindication of her stand that there is an attempt to denigrate the courts and also malign the judges".Lekhi, who filed the criminal contempt petition against him for "incorrectly attributing" some remarks to the apex court for its April 10 judgment on the Rafale matter, said her prayers before the apex court will be that the "strictest possible rebuke be awarded to Rahul Gandhi"."Of course, it's between the court and the contemnor. The court has to give the orders. I don't want to influence the courts one way or the other. My prayers will be before the court," she told PTI."The statements, the affidavit by Rahul Gandhi is an admission of the wrongdoing and thus an admission of the guilt. So the admission of the guilt categorically means it is contempt of court. Since it's contempt of court, my petition is vindicated. "And since it stands vindicated, now looking at the general atmosphere in the country there is an attempt to denigrate the courts and also malign the judges. All this amounts to lowering the dignity of the court which cannot be permitted," said Lekhi, who is a sitting Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi parliamentary constituency. "No one can be permitted to lower the dignity of the court. Specially considering the present atmosphere which is sought to be created in the country, my prayers before the court will be the strictest possible rebuke to Gandhi be awarded in this case," she said. The apex court on April 15 had given a categorical clarification that in its Rafale judgment there was no occasion for it to make a mention of the contemptuous observation that "chowkidar Narendra Modi chor hain" as has been attributed to it by Gandhi.Gandhi, who filed an affidavit in response to the apex court's April 15 order, said he had made the statement in the heat of political campaigning which has been misused by his opponents. He said he had no intention to lower the dignity of the apex court. Lekhi said she will continue with the case which will come up for hearing on Tuesday.Gandhi, in his affidavit, also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has used the SC judgment in the Rafale jet deal case to claim the government has been given a "clean chit" in the matter.In her plea, Lekhi alleged that Gandhi has attributed his personal remarks to the top court and tried to create prejudice. PTI RKS URD ABA MNL SJK SA