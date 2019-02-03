Rahul Gandhi extends support to Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and extended support to her, saying the entire opposition is together and it will defeat the fascist forces. He alleged the events in West Bengal were part of an unrelenting attack on India'a institutions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. He said the Congress stood shoulder to shoulder with Banerjee who is on an overnight protest dharna against CBI's attempt to question Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams. "The entire opposition will stand together and defeat these fascist forces," he tweeted. An all-out war broke out between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government on Sunday, with the feisty West Bengal leader beginning a sit-in protest at a city landmark over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief, insisting it stifled the spirit of "Constitution and federalism". PTI SKC AAR