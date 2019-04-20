Rahul Gandhi in Amethi on Monday

Amethi (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold road shows in Amethi on Monday, a senior party functionary said here. District unit president of Congress, Anil Singh, said on Friday that Gandhi will hold road shows in Tiloi and Salon Vidhan Sabha segments during his stay here. The Congress chief will also address nukkad sabhas during the road show, Singh said. The Congress president is seeking re-election from the constituency and is involved in a direct fight with BJP's Smriti Irani. PTI COR SAB RCJ