Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad along with Priyanka to file nomination papers

Wayanad (Ker), Apr 4 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is here to file his nomination paper for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Rahul is contesting from the seat in Kerala in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.He reached Wayanad Thursday morning in a helicopter from Kozhikode, where he was staying at a guest house after arriving in Kerala on Wednesday. The Congress chief and his sister were greeted by a huge crowd here and he is scheduled to hold a roadshow before filing his papers.Rahul will also meet officebearers of the Congress and parties in the UDF later. Tight security is in place in Wayanad district in view of the Gandhi siblings visit.While leaving the guest house in Kozhikode, the Congress chief was greeted by a huge crowd. He stopped his car and stepped out to greet party workers, who were standing there for hours.Three-year-old Zoya, who was among the people waiting to get a glimpse of the Gandhi siblings, was greeted by Rahul."We were waiting since 8 am. Last night also we waited so long, but couldn't meet him. We are so happy that we could meet him," Zoya's mother told reporters.Rahul also shook hands with some party workers before he moved on. PTI RRT UD SS ANBANB